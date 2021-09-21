CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 release date and synopsis

By Maria Alicia
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth episode of Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu. In it, we discovered plenty of new surprising twists and turns. But when does Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 come out? What is the next episode about, and what is it titled?. For starters,...

showsnob.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
film-book.com

CHICAGO PD: Season 9, Episode 1: Closure Synopsis & Air Date [NBC]

NBC‘s Chicago P.D.: Season 9, Episode 1: Closure plot synopsis and air date have been released. Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Archie Kao, Elias Koteas, Amy Morton, Brian Geraghty, Tracy Spiridakos, and Lisseth Chavez. Press Release.
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Nathan Lane
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Night Teeth trailer, release date, synopsis, and more

Are you a fan of all things that go bump in the night? Netflix has a new blood-sucking film for you to sink your teeth into this October as part of the Netflix and Chills lineup for 2021. In Night Teeth, a pair of deadly vampires get a chauffeur to bring them around Los Angeles as they get embroiled in a rift between vampire tribes and the protectors of humans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Only Murders#Hulu
Rolling Stone

Here’s How to Catch Up on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short...
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Renewed For Second Season

Selena Gomez has a reason to celebrate. For, the multi-talented superstar will be appearing on screens a little bit longer thanks to the success of her show ‘Only Murders In The Building.’. More details below…. The show – also starring comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short – has been...
CELEBRITIES
ABQJournal

Killing it: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ a whip-smart, wryly observational gem

It’s always pretty cool when they have one of those all-star, multigenerational sessions at the Kennedy Center Honors or the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony or the Grammys, with pop/rock/soul pioneers from the 1960s and 1970s jamming with musicians half their age. They come from different generations and different worlds, but what they have in common is a love for what they do – and of course they can all play.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Aaron Dominguez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and His Reactions to the Wild Reveals of the Season

From co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman and executive producer Dan Fogelman (This is Us), the Hulu original comedic murder mystery series Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), strangers whose obsession with true crime finds them trying to solve a grisly one that occurs right inside their apartment building. While they investigate to find the truth, they also record a podcast to document the case, all in the hopes that they’ll uncover enough secrets to learn exactly what happened.
TV SERIES
wiltonbulletin.com

The True Crime Inspiration Behind 'Only Murders In the Building'

On Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, three residents of the same apartment building bond over their obsession with a true crime podcast. After the mysterious death of a neighbor, they can’t resist diving headlong into an investigation — and recording it for their own podcast debut. The unlikely friend group of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) soon find themselves embroiled in a real mystery, facing death threats, red herrings, and secrets among their ranks. The show’s actors and creators are devotees of the crime podcast genre, and podcasters we spoke to feel that love coming through in the first season.
TV SERIES
cardinalandcream.info

Weekend Watch: “Only Murders in the Building”

How does one go about creating a perfectly nostalgic murder mystery? Good question. Start with a diverse but spatially confined setting. Why not try an apartment building in New York City?. Next, you’re going to need a simple but intriguing murder. Nothing too complex but its gotta leave some questions....
TV SERIES
PIX11

‘Only Murders in the Building’: Actor Aaron Dominguez talks hit Hulu series

“Only Murders in the Building” is becoming one of Hulu’s biggest comedies ever — breaking streaming records in its series premiere. It features Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as a trio of Upper West Side neighbors trying to solve a murder mystery in their apartment building. The show also stars actor Aaron Dominguez, […]
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Only Murders in the Building Review: To Protect And Serve (Season 1 Episode 6)

The voiceover on Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 6, “To Protect and Serve,” comes from the detective who worked the Tim Kono case. Honestly, spending time with her and her wife isn’t the most entertaining, but it’s clear that it is done to explain how Mabel ends up with Tim’s phone.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Only Murders in the Building Theories: Who Killed Tim Kono?

Hulu’s original comedy series Only Murders in the Building has a lot going for it, namely the outstanding acting of its star trio. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have found all the right notes to hit on comedically and dramatically to create a program that makes you feel warm inside while laughing your butt off. Let’s not forget what the main topic of the show is though: we’re trying to catch a murderer for God’s sake! Everyone loves a great mystery. The writers have done a clever job of giving the audience clues about who killed the victim of the show, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), without ever getting close enough to the answer to spoil it for us.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

152K+
Followers
345K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy