2021 Top Doctors Spotlight: Mount Carmel Hospice and Palliative Doctor Philip Santa-Emma

The Mount Carmel Health System physician is the only hospice and palliative medicine specialist on the list. Both hospice and palliative care work to palliate—or lesson—symptoms, and both offer supportive care and treatment, but they differ in eligibility and focus. Palliative care is a medical subspecialty that focuses on the care and support of patients, along with their families, who have serious medical illnesses. It is unique in medicine in that it is not a specialty focused on a specific body part, but rather on the whole patient who is ill. Hospice care is the management of patients who are in the late phase of incurable diseases. The primary role of hospice is to relieve suffering and improve a patient’s quality of life.