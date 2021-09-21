CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

2021 Top Doctors Spotlight: Mount Carmel Hospice and Palliative Doctor Philip Santa-Emma

columbusmonthly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mount Carmel Health System physician is the only hospice and palliative medicine specialist on the list. Both hospice and palliative care work to palliate—or lesson—symptoms, and both offer supportive care and treatment, but they differ in eligibility and focus. Palliative care is a medical subspecialty that focuses on the care and support of patients, along with their families, who have serious medical illnesses. It is unique in medicine in that it is not a specialty focused on a specific body part, but rather on the whole patient who is ill. Hospice care is the management of patients who are in the late phase of incurable diseases. The primary role of hospice is to relieve suffering and improve a patient’s quality of life.

www.columbusmonthly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Police officer given life sentence for murder of London woman

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A British police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the murder of Sarah Everard as she walked home in the evening after visiting friends in south London, a case which stirred protests over male violence towards women. Wayne Couzens,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Doctor Of Medicine#Mount Carmel#Columbus Monthly
NBC News

YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine videos, bans major accounts

YouTube announced a total ban Wednesday on vaccine misinformation and the termination of the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers, including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing “the need to remove egregious harmful content.”. The new policy was crafted as the company began to see false claims about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy