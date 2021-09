OFFENSE: Zach Wilson threw four interceptions and led zero touchdown drives. It was an awful performance by the rookie quarterback in his first home game. The offensive line did a far better job of protecting him than in Week 1 when Wilson was sacked six times and hit 10 times. The Patriots sacked Wilson four times, but two came in the last two minutes. He had plenty of time to throw. He just made poor decisions. The Jets also established the run game, finishing with 152 yards on the ground - 107 more than last week. Overall, the Jets showed improvement, but Wilson killed any chance of them beating the Patriots.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO