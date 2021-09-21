CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Address U.N. On Pandemic, Climate Change, Human Rights

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden has used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to summon allies to move quickly to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses. He’s also insisting the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War”...

Joe Biden
