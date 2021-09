Born and raised in New York City, Awkwafina was born to be a performer. Over the last 15 years, she has worked hard to carve out a place for herself in the entertainment industry, and so far she’s found a lot of success. Although she is most known for her comedic roles, she has also proven that she has the capacity to do other types of projects. Awkwafina may have started her career in the TV world, but she has since gone on to become a bonafide movie star. Not only does she already have well over a dozen film credits, but she also has a handful of movies in the works. While there’s no doubt that she has a lot of great things to share with the world, Akwafina has already accomplished a lot. Here are the five best movies so far in Awkwafina’s career.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO