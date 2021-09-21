DeSantis announces new Florida Surgeon General

Governor Ron DeSantis announces nominee for new Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

“Dr. Ladapo comes to us by way of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA with a superb background," said DeSantis. "He has had both a remarkable academic and medical career with a strong emphasis in health policy research. Dr. Ladapo will bring great leadership to the Department of Health. I would also like to thank both Dr. Scott Rivkees and Dr. Shamarial Roberson for their hard work on behalf of Floridians.”

According to UCLA Health, Dr. Ladapo is a physician and health policy researcher whose "primary research interests include assessing the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and reducing the population burden of cardiovascular disease."

He recently wrote an Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal called Masks Are a Distraction From the Pandemic Reality .

Dr. Ladapo graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MD from Harvard Medical School and his PhD in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. He completed his clinical training in internal medicine at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

If confirmed, Dr. Ladapo would replace Dr. Scott Rivkees.