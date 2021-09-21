Tuscarawas leadership Essential class acceptation registrations
The Kent State Tuscarawas Leadership Essentials Class, in partnership with Leadership Tuscarawas, is accepting registrations. The leadership essentials course will be held Oct. 21-22. It is designed primarily for managers, supervisors and group leaders, and is recommended as groundwork for those expecting to assume supervisory responsibilities in the future or who are being groomed for advancement in the organization.www.timesreporter.com
Comments / 0