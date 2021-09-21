Donna L. Occhipinti
Donna L. Occhipinti, 81, of Rome, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Bethany Gardens. She was born in St. Louis, MO, on August 18, 1940, daughter of the late Charles and Stella Ennor Hildreth. On July 31, 1971, she married Michael D. Occhipinti in St. John the Baptist Church. He passed away on April 13, 2017. Donna retired from Rome Hospital as a ward clerk. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. Donna was active in Rome Rotary Club and its Gift of life program, and hosted many exchange students from various countries.romesentinel.com
