Cancer

Scientists identify new therapeutic target in ovarian cancer subtype with poor prognosis

By The Wistar Institute
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutations in the ARID1A gene are present in more than 50% of ovarian clear cell carcinomas (OCCC), for which effective treatments are lacking. Scientists at The Wistar Institute discovered that loss of ARID1A function enhances a cellular stress response pathway that promotes survival of cancer cells, which become sensitive to pharmacological inhibition of this pathway. These findings were published online in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, and point to a new therapeutic opportunity for this type of ovarian cancer for which new solutions are urgently needed.

medicalxpress.com

cancernetwork.com

PFS Enhanced With Olaparib Rechallenge in Relapsed Ovarian Cancer After Prior PARP

Patients previously treated with PARP inhibitors showed an improvement in median progression-free survival when rechallenged with olaparib maintenance. Results of the phase 3 OReO/ENGOT Ov-38 trial (NCT03106987) showed that rechallenge with maintenance olaparib (Lynparza) after platinum-based chemotherapy response resulted in longer progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer, regardless of their BRCA status, according to data presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
Cancer Health

FDA Approves New Targeted Therapy for Lung Cancer

On September 15, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of Exkivity (mobocertinib), a new targeted therapy for people with locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations that has progressed despite platinum-based chemotherapy. Exkivity (formerly known as TAK-788) is a tyrosine...
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

Investigators identify an eye cancer culprit

A team of investigators have found that a molecular mechanism that drives the progression of uveal melanoma, an often lethal eye cancer in adults. Researchers have identified a molecular mechanism that drives the progression of uveal melanoma (UM), an often lethal eye cancer in adults. The study’s results were published...
CANCER
