The Golden Bears continue their hot streak winning seven of their last nine against county rival Triton Central. A slow start in the opening set did set the standard of the match however as the night went on the Golden Bears rallied back to get back to their offensive strengths. Senior outside attacker Emily Parker contributed 17 kills in the win while Junior Outside Shelby Lasure added 14 more late. The match was back in forth after the opening set with no team having a lead larger than five points,

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO