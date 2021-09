Debbie Allen has been giving us greatness in film and television for more than five decades, and she finally has gotten her roses during Sunday night’s Emmys live telecast. While many are calling out the Emmys for shutting out Black actors, there were some memorable moments we can hold on to as well. Of course, Michaela Cole took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You, a first for a Black woman and Kerry Washington’s fitting tribute to the late Michael K. Williams. But, another standout moment was Debbie Allen as the recipient of this year’s legendary Governors Award, making her the first Black woman to do so.

