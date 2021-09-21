'Whiz Kidz' thrives in childcare industry, uses incentives for positive environment as parents return to office

Between the low wages and demands of the job, the childcare business has always been precarious at best. Employers have consistently struggled to attract workers and mitigate the industry’s steep rates of turnover, which research shows were as high as 30% even prior to the pandemic. In the spring of 2020, childcare employers lost hundreds of thousands of workers—and while many of those positions have since been filled, the industry still hasn’t recovered fully: A recent survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children found that four out of five childcare centers remained understaffed.
