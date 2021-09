TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to how people identify or are identified, each year a similar conversation arises: explaining the differences between Hispanic and Latino. Oftentimes the terms are used interchangeably, and wrongly so. Hispanic and Latino have different meanings. Hispanic refers to people from Spanish-speaking countries. Latino refers to people from Latin America. Many of the countries overlap, but not all.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO