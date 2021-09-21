CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

J&J says booster greatly improves COVID-19 vaccine efficacy as experts await FDA decision

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johnson & Johnson became the latest COVID-19 vaccine maker to offer an update on booster doses Tuesday, when it said data from a Phase 3 trial and the real world found protection against hospitalization and death is greatly improved by a booster jab of its one-shot vaccine.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
State
West Virginia State
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
HEALTH
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Updated, Sept. 29 Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#J J#Skid Row#Getty#Jnj#Bntx#German#Americans#Who#Covid#New York Times#Johns Hopkins University#The Associated Press#Wsj#Don Rsquo#Deutsche Welle
MarketWatch

Pfizer says administering pneumococcal and flu shots at the same time is safe and effective

Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drugmaker said its combination pneumococcal and flu vaccine is safe and effective when administered at the same time. The Phase 3 study is evaluating Prevnar 20 and a flu shot in about 1,700 people 65 years old and older, testing responses from participants who got both shots at the same time and participants who got their shots a month apart. "Vaccination rates decline when someone needs to make multiple appointments to receive these vaccines," Luis Jodar, chief medical officer for Pfizer Vaccines, said in a news release. Pfizer is also testing a combination of Prevnar 20 and the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Pfizer's stock is up 16.9% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 15.9%.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Swiss buy 150,000 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland has agreed to buy 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) that will arrive this week and be distributed to regional authorities next week, the government said on Wednesday. Switzerland has relied so far on vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N) and Moderna...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Brazil
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
kfgo.com

Slovenia temporarily suspends J&J’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

ZAGREB (Reuters) -Slovenia on Wednesday temporarily suspended the application of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines after the death of a young woman, health minister Janez Poklukar was quoted as saying by the STA national news agency. Johnson & Johnson was not available for an immediate comment. “The patient had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy