Minnesota Twins reinstate Mitch Garver from injured list

By Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

The Minnesota Twins reinstated catcher Mitch Garver from the 10-day injured list and shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list on Tuesday.

Garver, 30, has missed the past 25 games with tightness in his lower back. He is batting .242 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs in 61 games this season.

Simmons, 32, missed the three-game weekend series in Toronto due to visa issues that prevented him from traveling to Canada. He is hitting .223 with three home runs and 30 RBIs in 122 games.

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

To make room on the 28-man roster, the Twins optioned catcher Ben Rortvedt and infielder Drew Maggie to Triple-A St. Paul.

To clear a space for Simmons on the 40-man roster, Minnesota transferred left-hander Lewis Thorpe (left shoulder impingement) to the 60-day injured list.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Mitch Garver
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
