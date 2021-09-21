CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer: Who is Dalmatian?

By Jennifer Korn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago

FOX promised fans that the Masked Singer's newest costumes will "shock" them.

With an exciting new season set to premiere on September 22, the Masked Singer keeps dropping hints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qB37_0c3HsHWR00
The Dalmatian was the first new costume announced by FOX Credit: FOX

Who is Dalmatian?

The Dalmatian was the first new competitor announced by Fox on August 6 2021.

The floppy-eared dog sports a football jersey and helmet.

The character's shoes resemble dog feet, and their outfit is black, yellow, and white.

Who else is competing in season six?

Other costumes that have been announced include:

  • Cupcake
  • Hamster
  • Mallard
  • Skunk
  • Banana Split
  • Caterpillar

Who are the judges?

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are all returning.

The judges will all be returning for the fifth time together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgXgm_0c3HsHWR00
The judges on The Masked Singer include Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, and is hosted by Nick Cannon.

How can I watch the Masked Singer?

You can watch The Masked Singer via your cable television provider on Fox.

You can also stream the show on Hulu, Fubo TV, Tubi TV and YouTube TV.

The series returns on Wednesday, September 22 at 8pm ET.

#The Masked Singer
