CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glynn County, GA

Alcohol banned at beach on St. Simons Island to discourage Florida-Georgia party

By Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEioM_0c3HrUmr00
St. Simons Island tackles misbehavior on "Frat Beach" A study committee is being formed to come up with ideas, including a possible alcohol ban on the beach for the Georgia-Florida weekend. (KIMBERLY SMITH/AJC FILE)

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Officials are banning alcohol at a Georgia beach for the weekend of the Georgia-Florida football matchup, hoping to discourage big crowds amid a high rate of coronavirus infections.

Commissioners in Glynn County voted 6-to-1 to prohibit possession or consumption of booze on the beach at St. Simons Island on Oct. 29 and 30, news outlets reported.

Watch Jaguars All Access on FOX30 on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

The island has become a hotspot for Georgia Bulldog fans on their way to the big game in Jacksonville, Florida, each fall, with residents derisively referring to the surfside crowds as “frat beach.”

Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who proposed the ban, said he hopes it will reduce the need for police and other public safety personnel at the beach, and therefore limit their potential exposure to the virus.

Watch Jags Report Live on FOX30 on Mondays at 7 p.m.

“We’re drawing the line because our community is not coming up with a Plan B,” Fendig said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

There was also an alcohol ban in effect on “frat beach” in 2020.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Action News Jax

First weekend of October jam-packed with local events

Jacksonville, Fl — Fall in NE Florida is typically busy with community-oriented events, football, music and more. This first weekend of October is one of those ‘signature’ weekends with several major events, headlined by the 40th Jazz Festival throughout Downtown Jacksonville. Many streets downtown will be closed this weekend for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

The Latest: 2nd hospital in Alaska begins rationing care

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A second hospital in Alaska is beginning to ration health care as the state deals with a spike in coronavirus cases. Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corp. in Bethel announced the move Wednesday as it reported it is operating at capacity. Rationing of care had already been imposed by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
Saint Simons Island, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
Action News Jax

No winner: Powerball jackpot jumps to $620M

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot, setting up a $620 million prize for the game’s next drawing. Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 2-7-11-17-32 and the Powerball was 11, lottery officials said. The drawing’s Power Play multiplier was 3. There has not been a Powerball jackpot winner...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
65K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy