Paramedics reel in horror as two young kids and a woman die in a crash after their car veered off the road and plunged down an embankment - before a surviving child was hit by another driver

By Levi Parsons
 8 days ago

Two children have died alongside a woman in a horror car crash after they veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment.

Five children were on board when the car crashed shortly before 10pm on Tuesday while travelling on Wisemans Ferry Road in Central Mangrove on the New South Wales Central Coast.

The two children, aged 2 and 8, died at the scene along with a woman.

A further three children were treated at the scene before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where they remain in stable conditions.

The car crashed shortly before 10pm on Tuesday while travelling on Wisemans Ferry Road in Central Mangrove on the New South Wales Central Coast

Police are already questioning another driver who travelled on the same road shortly after the crash, amid fears they may have hit one of the children who had escaped the wreckage and wandered into traffic.

Officers from Brisbane Water Police District have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries.

Wisemans Ferry Road, near Nurses Road will remain closed for some time with local diversions in place.

A further three children were treated at the scene before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where they remain in stable condition (pictured, the road where the car crashed)

