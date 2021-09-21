Druva Accelerates Ransomware Recovery Using Curated Data

Cyber Risk Quantification needs to be the strategy driving your cybersecurity roadmap and priorities starting now. Breaches are getting worse, ransomware can cripple your business, and the financial impacts can last years. By looking at the financial impacts of recent high-profile breaches such as Colonial Pipeline or SolarWinds, we can plainly see that the traditional methods of risk assessment are no longer effective; measures such as compliance mandates and maturity models have a purpose, but solely relying on them is no longer sufficient to render the best possible business decisions around cyber security. Relying solely on the traditional qualitative approaches, security scoring or stop light methods in today’s climate will continue to leave you exposed. Making better, data-driven decisions to avoid these costly attacks has to be our focus and this is where Axio’s Cyber Risk Quantification can make the difference.

