Two Washington Nationals minor league coaches who were fired for refusing to get vaccinated file religious discrimination complaint 'because shots are made from aborted fetal cells'

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Two former Washington Nationals coaches have filed religious discrimination complaints against the Major League club after they were fired over their refusal to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Larry Pardo, who coached the Nationals' rookie-level affiliate in the Florida Complex League, and Brad Holman, a minor-league pitching coordinator, both had their contracts terminated by the MLB club last week after refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate. They had worked with the franchise since 2018.

In response to their dismissals, the two filed complaints with the United States Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) on Friday. The filings are expected to be the first step in a federal lawsuit against the club, attorney Alexander Fox told DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcQlP_0c3Hqq2w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWuLO_0c3Hqq2w00

Pardo, a 55-year-old Catholic, and Holman, a 53-year-old Evangelical Christian, claim the Nationals violated 'their rights to free expression and observation of their sincerely held religious beliefs.'

Specifically, the two say the COVID-19 vaccines conflict with their religious beliefs because they are 'made from and/or tested on aborted fetal cells.'

'Larry and Brad made this decision after many hours of prayer,' Fox wrote in a press release provided to DailyMail.com. 'They could not and will not choose to take the vaccines even if it costs them their jobs, which it ultimately did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fc9Zf_0c3Hqq2w00
The Nationals were among the first MLB franchises to require employees to get the vaccine or offer a valid exemption, and team president and former All-Star catcher Bob Boone (pictured) resigned earlier this year in opposition to the mandate

'They were wrongfully terminated after expressing their sincerely held religious beliefs and being denied a proper accommodation as required under federal law.'

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine uses cells replicated from aborted tissue, while Pfizer and Moderna made their vaccines by testing fetal tissue aborted in 1973, according to Los Angeles County health officials.

In their press release, Pardo and Holman add that the Nationals 'pretended to offer' them a chance to demonstrate why they should be exempt from getting the vaccine, but rejected the request within 36 hours.

They also stressed that they've been 'tested for COVID repeatedly (up to 3 times per week)' and 'have always followed the safety protocols laid out by the Club.'

The team defended its decision.

'While we are not going to comment on specific exemptions, we took every request very seriously and applied a rigorous and interactive process to each request as is prescribed by applicable law,' a Nationals spokesperson told the Miami Herald.

The Nationals were among the first MLB franchises to require employees to get the vaccine or offer a valid exemption, and team president and former All-Star catcher Bob Boone resigned earlier this year in opposition to the mandate.

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF EX-NATS MINOR LEAGUE COACHES

A statement from attorney Alexander Fox, who represents fired Washington Nationals minor league coaches Larry Pardo and Brad Holman:

The Washington Nationals (the 'Club') terminated the employment of Larry Pardo and Brad Holman effective September 15, 2021 because the two coaches refused to compromise their sincerely held religious beliefs. Larry and Brad are devoutly religious and refuse to take the Covid vaccines as they are developed from and/or tested with aborted fetal cells. The Club pretended to offer Larry and Brad a chance to lay out their religious beliefs and request to be exempted from the requirements, which they did. However, less than 36 hours after they each provided a written summary of the bases for their sincerely held religious beliefs to the Club, they received an acknowledgement from the Club purporting to recognize and respect their religious beliefs as sincere and legitimate, but nonetheless denying them a religious exemption as required by law. Larry and Brad have been tested for Covid repeatedly (up to 3 times per week) since the start of the Covid pandemic and have always followed the safety protocols laid out by the Club. By not granting Larry and Brad a religious exemption, the Club made them choose between being injected with a vaccine that violates their sincerely held religious beliefs because, among other things, it is made from and/or tested on aborted fetal cells and being fired. Larry and Brad made this decision after many hours of prayer. They could not and will not choose to take the vaccines even if it costs them their jobs, which it ultimately did. Any reports that Larry and Brad resigned from their positions with the Club are patently false. They were wrongfully terminated after expressing their sincerely held religious beliefs and being denied a proper accommodation as required under federal law.

Larry and Brad are filing complaints with the EEOC (Equal Opportunity Employment Commission) for violating their rights to free expression and observation of their sincerely held religious beliefs, and they are committed to fighting not only for their religious freedoms but also for the religious freedoms of all Americans. Larry and Brad have retained the law firm of Alexander F. Fox, P.A. in Miami, Florida to guide them through this legal issue. They plan on fighting this outrageous decision by the Nationals in the federal courts.

Attorney Alexander Fox later added the following:

Our clients are not 'anti-vaccine,' they simply have an objection to mandates and coercive actions that would force them to take medical treatments that violate their Christian beliefs.

As American citizens, my clients are guaranteed their right to religious freedom as delineated in the First Amendment and are duly protected from religious persecution and violations of consciousness. They should have never been forced to choose between violating their sincerely held religious beliefs and their work requirements. These rights are intrinsic for every individual and supersede any medical advice or guidance offered by any representative from any religious institutions.

