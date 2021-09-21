Specialized releases 3 new Full Power Turbo electric bicycles for road, city, and trails

Specialized believes that the electric bike will be the most popular electric vehicle over the next decade. It sees this as meaning a transition from the bike as an expensive toy into a valuable tool for personal wellness and local transportation needs. It wants to be a part of this movement and see itself as not only following but instead, driving design and innovation. That means keeping everything in-house with no off-the-shelf parts. It also means a constant development cycle with an eye towards rapid innovation.

BICYCLES ・ 8 DAYS AGO