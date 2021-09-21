CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Handler Admits She's 'In Love' For First Time In Years, Weeks After Being Caught Making Out With Comedian Jo Koy

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Handler is head over heels in love with her new beau, weeks after being caught making out with comedian Jo Koy. The 46-year-old funny gal took to her social media to express her happiness in the love department, seemingly confirming the dating rumors that have been swirling since eyewitnesses spotted the duo packing on the PDA at a Los Angeles Dodgers game earlier this month.

Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler Hold Hands at LAX, Spill Beans on Better Comedian

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy aren't trying to hide their relationship anymore, and Jo's already playing the good BF role ... hyping her comedian chops at his own expense. We got the comedy world's new couple Wednesday as they walked into LAX doing that new couple thing ... holding hands as they strolled. Yeah, they're official now.
Chelsea Handler Is Dating Another High-Profile Comedian

Chelsea Handler has reportedly found herself "in love" with another well-known comedian. According to Page Six, Handler is involved with none other than Jo Koy. The former TV show host posted on Instagram, sharing with her followers that she was "feeling grateful" to continue doing what she loved. "Just sitting...
Chelsea Handler 'finally' finds love

Chelsea Handler is "finally in love". The 46-year-old comic wants to give "hope" to people that they will find the right person as she's currently on vacation and couldn't be happier with her life, particularly now she's found the "best kind of guy". According to the New York Post newspaper's...
Chelsea Handler has a new boyfriend

Chelsea Handler is “in love” and she wants everyone to know. “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love,” the 46-year-old comedian captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, adding “And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is.”
Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
Chelsea Handler
Bobby Flay
Jo Koy
Alexis Ohanian shows off $280,000 NFT he purchased for Serena Williams at 2021 Met Gala

Alexis Ohanian showed his support for wife Serena Williams during the 2021 Met Gala by being her date, and by wearing a $283,000 NFT inspired by the tennis star on the lapel of his tuxedo.On Monday, the couple was photographed posing on the red carpet at the Met Gala, with Williams wearing a lace full-length bodysuit and pink and black feathered cape by Gucci while the Reddit founder opted for a simple black tuxedo.According to Ohanian’s Twitter account, he accessorised his look with a small NFT badge from the CryptoPunks collection that depicts his wife, and which he purchased for...
Tori Spelling says she knows she looks 'completely different' following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.
Why Justin Bieber Fans Think He Accidentally Revealed That Hailey Is Pregnant

Monday night's 2021 Met Gala was all about fashion as Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles, but for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, all the buzz seemed to be on the possible expansion of their family. As the biggest night in fashion wound to a close, fans of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were left convinced that Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child together thanks to one peculiar moment on the red carpet.
Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
Andrea Martin Cause Of Death: How Did the R&B Legend Make An Impact in the Music Industry?

Andrea Martin, a well-known R&B singer, and songwriter has reportedly passed away as news of her death was announced on social media. The beloved artist was considered a legend in the music industry as she penned songs for Monica, En Vogue, SWV, Ange Stone, and Leona Lewis, to name a few. Now her loved ones and peers mourn for her after discovering the tragic news.
