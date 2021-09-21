US Department of Treasury Targets Crypto Exchange for Facilitating Ransomware, Laundering
Ransomware attacks have become quite prevalent with nefarious actors targeting domestic firms, frequently demanding ransom in crypto. Today, the US Department of Treasury has announced a group of actions designed to mitigate ransomware activity including designating crypto exchange SUEX OTC as a “complicit financial service” for its participation in transacting illicit proceeds. This action is the first sanctions designation against a virtual currency exchange and was executed with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.www.crowdfundinsider.com
