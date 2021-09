Ian Baraclough is keen to extend his contract as Northern Ireland boss beyond the current World Cup qualifying campaign.Baraclough, who signed an initial 18-month contract when he took over from Michael O’Neill last June, had a tough start in the job but three wins in the last five matches has left his side still in contention for a qualifying play-off place ahead of next month’s trips to Switzerland and Bulgaria “For me, I want to carry on,” the 50-year-old said. “I feel we are at the start of a cycle of the next crop of Northern Irish players who can...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO