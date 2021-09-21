CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Einstein’s handwritten calculations for theory of relativity to be auctioned for €3m

By Alison Flood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKsaY_0c3Hp57b00
Albert Einstein, who collaborated with Swiss engineer Michele Besso on the working document.

A crucial series of Albert Einstein’s calculations, scrawled down as the physicist struggled to account for an anomaly in the orbit of Mercury while developing his theory of general relativity, is set to be auctioned for an eye-watering estimate of up to €3m.

Christie’s France and auction house Aguttes, who will auction the manuscript in Paris on 23 November for an estimate of €2m-€3m, said it documents a crucial stage in the development of the theory of general relativity, and is “without doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever offered at auction”.

Written between June 1913 and early 1914 by Einstein and his friend and collaborator Michele Besso, the Swiss engineer, the manuscript runs to 54 pages, 26 pages in Einstein’s hand and 25 in Besso’s, with three pages written on by both. Covered in equations and calculations, with extensive corrections and crossings-out, it sees the pair tackling the anomaly in the orbit of the planet Mercury, a problem that had bedevilled the scientific community for decades, using the early version of the field equations of Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYM3B_0c3Hp57b00
Pages of Einstein’s calculations will go on auction in November. Photograph: Christie's Images Ltd

The point in Mercury’s orbit in which the planet is closest to the sun, its perihelion, shifts slowly over time because of the effect of other bodies in the solar system. If Einstein and Besso’s equations had given the result of the observed shift, the theory would be proved. But the manuscript contained calculation errors – Einstein made a mistake in the value of the mass of the sun on page 28. He set this approach to general relativity aside later in 1913, concerned about its theoretical consistency.

Besso took the manuscript with him when he left Zurich. “It is thanks to him that the manuscript has, almost miraculously, come down to us: Einstein would probably not have bothered to keep what he saw as a working document,” said Christie’s. The manuscript is one of only two surviving works documenting the genesis of the theory of general relativity, along with a notebook from late 1912/early 1913, which is now in the Einstein archives at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Einstein returned to the approach in September 1915, finally established the valid field equations for his new theory, and published these in four articles in November 1915. The third article demonstrated that his new theory did account for the anomalous perihelion of Mercury, just as the Einstein-Besso manuscript had hoped to prove.

“The human understanding of the workings of the universe had been changed forever,” said Christie’s. “General relativity came to transform the human understanding of the workings of the universe, with consequences, including gravitational time dilation, light deflection and gravitational waves, which are still being explored today.”

“Einstein’s autographs from this period, and more generally from before 1919, are extremely rare,” said Adrien Legendre of Christie’s. “It provides a remarkable insight into Einstein’s work and a fascinating dive into the mind of the greatest scientist of the 20th century.”

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
VISUAL ART
Rebel Yell

an unknown object hit the planet

An unidentified object struck the planet Jupiter on Tuesday, September 14. In fact, the information was announced by various observers. According to the details that have been provided about this phenomenon, the new impact would have taken place on September 13, 2021 at 10:39:30 pmUT, that is, on September 14 at 12:39:30 am, time of Paris. The phenomenon has been observed by scientists in several countries.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Einstein
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Washington Post

International relations theory in the past 30 years

The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts is off to Seattle, site of this year’s American Political Science Association meeting. The conference this year will be different in multiple ways. It will be the first one not held on Labor Day weekend. Because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, this conference also will be decidedly smaller than previous ones.
NETFLIX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#3m#Theory Of Relativity#Mercury#Swiss
Daily Mail

Football-field sized asteroid passed by Earth earlier this month and was MISSED by NASA because it was hidden by the sun - but agency insists their upcoming telescope will catch similar objects in the future

Asteroid 2021 SG, which flew past Earth undetected on September 16, would have been spotted by an upcoming telescope used to detect such dangerous space rocks, NASA has insisted. Known as the Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor), the craft 'probably' would have spotted the asteroid on a different...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Lumpy tumor shown on facial reconstruction of Neanderthal who lived on 'drowned land'

You can now gaze into the crinkly eyes of "Krijn," a young Neanderthal man who had a tumor growing on his skull when he died up to 70,000 years ago. In 2001, an amateur paleontologist found a piece of Krijn's skull while sifting through sediments collected from the bottom of the North Sea, off the coast of the Netherlands. Now, paleo-anthropological artists have used that hunk of skull to create a lifelike bust of Krijn, including the bulge above his right eyebrow where the tumor sat.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
sciencealert.com

The Most Mysterious Planet in The Solar System Is Missing. But We Know Where to Look

There are eight known planets in the Solar System (ever since Pluto was booted from the club), but for a while, there has been some evidence that there might be one more. A hypothetical Planet Nine lurking on the outer edge of our Solar System. So far this world has eluded discovery, but a new study has pinned down where it should be.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
paradisenewsfl.com

Astrology Forecast October 2021

A New Moon in relationship sign Libra on the 6th begins the lunar cycle this month with new energy highlighting partnerships and social activities. There is also a strong theme of transformation in personal and business relationships that need a new start. Clear out old patterns and you can have success going forward. Love planet Venus visits the adventurous sign of Sagittarius on the 7th when we become outgoing, pleasure-seeking, and freedom-loving! Spending can get out of hand, too, if we aren’t careful.
LIFESTYLE
ScienceAlert

Gigantic Comet Approaching From Outer Solar System May Be The Largest Ever Seen

A comet so huge it was initially mistaken for a dwarf planet is on an inward-bound trajectory from the outer Solar System. There's no reason to worry –  C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), as the comet is called, will approach no closer to the Sun than just outside the orbit of Saturn. But its large size and relative closeness will afford a rare opportunity to study a pristine object from the Oort Cloud, and find new information about the formation of the Solar System. "We have the privilege of having discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen – or at least larger than any...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Startling Discovery Reveals Mysterious Citadel Hidden in Ancient Maya City

Modern-day imaging technology is able to uncover ancient buildings and structures not visible on the surface, and we just got another excellent example: the discovery of a hidden neighborhood in one of the biggest historical Maya cities. The city in question is Tikal, now in Guatemala. Thought to have been one of the most dominant settlements in the ancient Maya empire, particularly between 200-900 CE, at its peak it could have had as many as 90,000 people living there. Using LIDAR scanning equipment, researchers found evidence of development under what was thought to be a natural area. What's more, the hidden ruins...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

Hokusai’s Beloved ‘Great Wave’ Painting Is Now an NFT, Thanks to the British Museum

The British Museum will sell NFTs of Hokusai’s works, including The Great Wave Off Kanagawa (1831), with the help of a new French start-up, LaConnection. The sale is being done in concert with the British Museum’s exhibition of the Japanese artist’s work later this week. The idea to help cultural institutions sell NFTs came to Jean-Sébastien Beaucamps amid pandemic-related museum closures. A frequent museum-goer, Beaucamps’s background is in assisting traditional companies as they pivot for a digital age. With the rise of NFTs in 2020, he thought he might have found a way to help museums absorb this new technology. With LaConnection, “I realized that I could combine my professional passion...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy