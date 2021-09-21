Spirit.Ed: Hendrick’s Gin & Katz’s Delicatessen Roll Out Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers & Cocktails

I f you’ve been reading SPIRIT.ED , you know that we’re going to keep pushing for gin to become one of the staples in your liquor cabinet due to its impressive range and versatility. Hendrick’s , one of the world’s leading gin producers, partnered with Katz’s Delicatessen for a new gin-inspired pickle cucumber line that will begin shipping later in September.

Fans of the Bloody Mary cocktail should be well aware that the spirit base is typically vodka but there is also its not-so-distant cousin in the Red Snapper, which usually employs London dry gin. Hendrick’s, which bills itself as “a most unusual gin” employs some of the usual botanicals such as juniper, caraway, coriander, but jazzes it up with Bulgarian rose and cucumber, making it one of the most refreshing gins to have on its own over the rocks or in a Bloody Mary variation.

A typical garnish for the classic brunch cocktail is often a celery stalk and a dill pickle spear, but we imagine that the Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers would certainly suffice in the glass.

According to company lore, the gin-inspired pickled cucumbers were part of an April Fool’s Day joke that turned into a reality, joining the Scottish gin distillery with Katz’s Delicatessen’s five generations of pickle bottling for this awesome collaboration.

Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers will be available for purchase at katzsdelicatessen.com for $14.95 per quart and will ship across the United States starting on September 27 for a limited run. Folks can also visit Katz’s Deli that same day to grab a jar until supplies run dry.

Check out these three cocktail recipes from Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen below.

Hendrick’s Perfect Pickled Martini Ingredients: • 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

• 3 Bar spoons Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber Brine

• 1⁄2 part Dolin Blanc Vermouth Method: Stir ingredients well with ice cubes in a mixing glass. Strain into a double rocks glass. To garnish, drop a pickle slice into the bottom of the cocktail and float a dill frond on the top. Garnish: • 1 Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin- Inspired Pickled Cucumber Slice

• Dill Frond

• Expressed & Discarded Lemon Twist Hendrick’s Pickled In Pink Ingredients: • 1 1⁄2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

• 1⁄2 part Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber Brine

• 3⁄4 parts Pink Citrus Syrup

• 3 parts Premium Club Soda Pink Citrus Syrup: • 1 part Grapefruit juice

• 1⁄4 part Lemon juice

• 1⁄2 part Granulated Sugar Method: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice, lightly stir. Garnish: • Half of a Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber

• Pinch of Dehydrated Grapefruit Peel

• Pink Peppercorns Hendrick’s Picked Snapper Ingredients: • 1 1⁄2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

• 1 part Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber Brine

• 2 1⁄2 parts Quality Bloody Mary Mix (Zing Zang or another premium brand) Method: Combine all ingredients in a double rocks glass filled with cubed ice, lightly stir and garnish. Garnish: • 1 skewered Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber Boat

• Lemon Wheel

Enjoy!

—

Photo: Hendrick’s Gin/Katz’s Delicatessen