CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Spirit.Ed: Hendrick’s Gin & Katz’s Delicatessen Roll Out Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers & Cocktails

By D.L. Chandler
Cassius
Cassius
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PV9S_0c3Hocik00

I f you’ve been reading SPIRIT.ED , you know that we’re going to keep pushing for gin to become one of the staples in your liquor cabinet due to its impressive range and versatility. Hendrick’s , one of the world’s leading gin producers, partnered with Katz’s Delicatessen for a new gin-inspired pickle cucumber line that will begin shipping later in September.

Fans of the Bloody Mary cocktail should be well aware that the spirit base is typically vodka but there is also its not-so-distant cousin in the Red Snapper, which usually employs London dry gin. Hendrick’s, which bills itself as “a most unusual gin” employs some of the usual botanicals such as juniper, caraway, coriander, but jazzes it up with Bulgarian rose and cucumber, making it one of the most refreshing gins to have on its own over the rocks or in a Bloody Mary variation.

A typical garnish for the classic brunch cocktail is often a celery stalk and a dill pickle spear, but we imagine that the Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers would certainly suffice in the glass.

According to company lore, the gin-inspired pickled cucumbers were part of an April Fool’s Day joke that turned into a reality, joining the Scottish gin distillery with Katz’s Delicatessen’s five generations of pickle bottling for this awesome collaboration.

Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers will be available for purchase at katzsdelicatessen.com for $14.95 per quart and will ship across the United States starting on September 27 for a limited run. Folks can also visit Katz’s Deli that same day to grab a jar until supplies run dry.

Be sure to sign up at katzsdelicatessen.com/shipping.html to be added to Katz’s newsletter rolls and find out when you’ll be able to grab a jar.

Check out these three cocktail recipes from Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen below.

Hendrick’s Perfect Pickled Martini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYHlj_0c3Hocik00

Source: Hendrick’s Gin / Hendrick’s Gin

Ingredients:

• 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
• 3 Bar spoons Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber Brine
• 1⁄2 part Dolin Blanc Vermouth

Method: Stir ingredients well with ice cubes in a mixing glass. Strain into a double rocks glass. To garnish, drop a pickle slice into the bottom of the cocktail and float a dill frond on the top.

Garnish:

• 1 Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin- Inspired Pickled Cucumber Slice
• Dill Frond
• Expressed & Discarded Lemon Twist

Hendrick’s Pickled In Pink

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNeXU_0c3Hocik00

Source: Hendrick’s Gin / Hendrick’s Gin

Ingredients:

• 1 1⁄2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
• 1⁄2 part Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber Brine
• 3⁄4 parts Pink Citrus Syrup
• 3 parts Premium Club Soda

Pink Citrus Syrup:

• 1 part Grapefruit juice
• 1⁄4 part Lemon juice
• 1⁄2 part Granulated Sugar

Method: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice, lightly stir.

Garnish:

• Half of a Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber
• Pinch of Dehydrated Grapefruit Peel
• Pink Peppercorns

Hendrick’s Picked Snapper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWgma_0c3Hocik00

Source: Hendrick’s Gin / Hendrick’s Gin

Ingredients:

• 1 1⁄2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
• 1 part Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber Brine
• 2 1⁄2 parts Quality Bloody Mary Mix (Zing Zang or another premium brand)

Method: Combine all ingredients in a double rocks glass filled with cubed ice, lightly stir and garnish.

Garnish:

• 1 skewered Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumber Boat
• Lemon Wheel

Enjoy!

Photo: Hendrick’s Gin/Katz’s Delicatessen

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Gin-Inspired Pickles

Katz's Deli and Hendrick's Gin collaborated for the first time to create gin-inspired pickled cucumbers based on a joke from the gin brand back on April Fool's Day. The non-alcoholic pickles recreate the flavor of Hendrick's with botanicals like whole juniper berries and cubeb berries, which undergo a 72-hour brining process and two steps.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Canned Island-Inspired Cocktails

Steel Reserve recently announced the launch of a new line of canned island-inspired cocktails, appropriately dubbed the Tiki Series. The new offering is available in two bold tropical flavors – Strawberry Daiquiri and Island Punch – with 10% ABV. The Strawberry Daiquiri combines the sweet taste of strawberry balanced with...
FOOD & DRINKS
themanual.com

How To Make a White Lady Cocktail, a Gin Classic

Not to be confused with a Karen, the White Lady in cocktail culture is a gin-based classic. Also known as the Chelsea Sidecar or Delilah, this simple but satisfying drink is more than a century old. A member of the sidecar family of mixed drinks, the White Lady tends to...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cucumbers#Delicatessen#Food Drink#Beverages#Hendrick S Gin Katz#Bloody Mary#Bulgarian#Scottish#Katzsdelicatessen Com
The Guardian

Kylee Newton’s recipe for chocolate and pickled pear frangipane tart

I’ve never been someone who reaches for the conventional, and that goes for my choice of dessert, too. While some might conclude with the rich and dense, you’ll see me reaching for lighter, cleaner, more refreshing sweets. Adding pickled fruit to a bake, such as in a pickled pear and chocolate frangipane tart, is one example of this alternative ending. Pickle any seasonal fruit – apples, blackberries, quince, rhubarb – and add them to friands, cakes and crumbles to sharpen their appeal.
RECIPES
austinmonthly.com

A Pro’s Guide to Tiki Cocktails

Often one of the more eye-catching concoctions, Starr makes his even more chic with blackstrap rum, Campari, Steen’s Cane Syrup, lime, and a fluffy cap of aerated pineapple juice. Port Light. Few cocktails in the tiki canon contain whiskey, but this 1961 Ohio-based invention bucks tradition with bourbon, port wine,...
DRINKS
liquor.com

The 8 Best Gin Mixers to Drink in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. There are so many different types of gin to choose from these days, from classic New London Dry to new-school...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Persian-Inspired Cocktail Seltzers

Pasha's Persian Lemonade is a canned beverage that's low in calories and powered by fresh ingredients sourced from around the world. The brand's debut launch shares the taste of quality ingredients such as Corebev's Cylinder Vodka, lemons sourced from California, mint from Oregon and rosewater from Lebanon. Pasha’s got its...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
goodhousekeeping.com

Eden Mill's festive new Tangerine and Cranberry gin sounds delicious

Scottish gin maker Eden Mill St Andrews has just revealed a brand new festive gin for Christmas 2021 and it sounds delicious!. Inspired by St Nicholas, aka, Father Christmas, the gin is flavoured with tangerine and cranberry to celebrate the act of generosity and gift-giving. The origin of the Santa...
DRINKS
saucemagazine.com

New bar, Crow Bar, to open in former Nadine’s Gin Joint spot in Soulard next year

Anybody who frequents Maplewood or loves metal, eating and drinking surely knows The Crow’s Nest, the beloved local dive about to mark its 10th anniversary. To celebrate (or perhaps just coincidentally), the owners are planning to open a new spot, Crow Bar, in the former Nadine’s space at 1931 S. 12th St. in Soulard; Nadine’s recently closed, as reported by the Riverfront Times. “It was actually something we talked about pre-pandemic, and then of course we spent the entire pandemic going, ‘Oh my god, we’re so glad we don’t have two places!’” said co-owner Eliza Coriell. “We would love to be open by Mardi Gras, but we don’t know if that’s a reasonable goal. We’re hoping to at least be able to do something outside.”
MAPLEWOOD, MO
mediapost.com

BBDO Spikes Ad For Bombay Sapphire Gin With Artistic Flourish

Imagine you work at an ad agency and the assignment is to show what drinking some Bombay Sapphire gin is like. That, apparently, is what happened to BBDO, New York. The result is this 30-second ad, which shows an ice cube dropping into a glass and then a translucent cube filling with what looks like steam and then bubbles heading heavenward in a building. Finally, there are fireworks.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Full-Bodied Coffee Gins

The third addition to Sipsmith's limited-edition Sipping Series, Sipspresso Coffee Gin, is launching for International Coffee Day this year. This new expression is described as a rich and smooth spiced twist on the brand's classic London Dry Gun and it's all thanks to a blend of quality Brazilian and Rwandan coffee beans, cinnamon and vanilla.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Poli Marconi 42 Gin

Most folks’ first pass with Italian genius Guglielmo Marconi came courtesy of a rather inane (but singable) lyric by Starship, located in the pre-chorus of the band’s hit “We Built This City.” The scientist is largely considered to be the founding father of the radio telegraph, winning him the Nobel prize for Physics. Marconi street also serves as the address in Schiavon, Vicenza, where Poli distillery is located. So, it seemed more than appropriate to craft a gin bearing his name, presented in a beautifully embossed glass bottle. Let’s dig in.
DRINKS
Gear Patrol

A Gin to Get High with, and 5 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a hotter hot sauce, gin-flavored pickles and more. Amass just released its newest beverage product, and it marks the brand's first entry in the cannabis department. Afterdream is a non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused spirit that combines 14 California botanicals — like sumac and lemon peel — with cannabis-derived terpenes to create a beverage good enough to drink on its own or in a booze-free cocktail. Afterdream contains 3.5 milligrams of THC, 3.5 milligrams CBD and 3.5 milligrams Delta-8 per serving, and contains zero added sugar and zero calories. Afterdream will be sold at Sweet Flower, which has four SoCal locations and an online store.
DRINKS
New Jersey Monthly

Mexigin Offers a New Spin on Liquor: ‘Nobody was playing with gin’

After growing up in Lincroft, Corinne Delaney jumped head-first into multiple careers, from Wall Street to hospitality. After long work weeks, she loved hosting friends at her New York apartment. Through these gatherings, she recognized her passion for food and especially drink. One thing she noticed was the relative lack of serious attention gin receives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Scottish Garden-Inspired Flavored Gins

These new flavored spirits from Boë Gin are being launched by the gin distiller to provide consumers with a premium option to try out when looking for a way to elevate their favorite cocktail recipes. The spirits come in the form of the Boë Bramble and the Boë Raspberry &...
DRINKS
Mashed

Katz's Deli Just Released A New Booze-Inspired Pickle Flavor

Two unlikely food and beverage partners have teamed up from across the pond to create the ultimate briny, booze-inspired snack for deli-going gin lovers. The venerable Scottish gin brand Hendrick's Gin is working with the iconic New York City delicatessen Katz's — best known for its mile-high pastrami sandwiches on mustard-smeared rye bread — to create a one-of-a-kind pickle geared toward cocktail enthusiasts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
17
Followers
141
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy