CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

LBUSD begins process to redraw board area boundaries with new Census numbers

By Mike Guardabascio
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 8 days ago

The Long Beach Unified School District began the process of redistricting its Board of Education areas, an accelerated process that will have to be completed by December.

The district has five areas that are represented by elected officials: Areas 1, 2, and 3 in the North, West and Downtown areas are up for election on June 7, 2022, with a possible runoff in November.

The accelerated nature of the process was caused by delayed release of the once-a-decade U.S. Census data, according to LBUSD Chief Business and Financial Officer Yumi Takahashi.

“We’ve all heard in the news there has been significant issues related to the release of the census data: it’s late,” said Takahashi. “In a normal year we would have received it in April—preliminary data was just released Aug. 12 , validated data will be released in September.”

The board’s target is to approve its new map at its Dec. 1 meeting.

“It’s going to be a compact timeframe but it includes multiple opportunities for board discussion as well as community feedback,” said Takahashi.

Justin Rich, vice president of MuniBase, a firm that is helping the district, said in a recent presentation that total district area population grew by 5,500 people, with growth in areas 1, 4, and 5 and declines in areas 2 and 3. Those changes will require that the borders are redrawn.

The district has launched a website where families can fill out a survey in English, Spanish, or Khmer. The site will be updated with community meetings when they’re scheduled.

“I’m concerned that the timeline will constraint the amount of public comment,” said LBUSD Board president Juan Benitez.

There will be three board meetings between now and the Dec. 1 vote, and Takahashi said the district’s plan is to present a potential map in October, with community meetings in November to review those draft maps ahead of their approval.

The post LBUSD begins process to redraw board area boundaries with new Census numbers appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

City will consider simplifying application for rental assistance in hopes of distributing more money

Councilman Rex Richardson added a request to the City Council's Oct. 5 agenda that asks the Development Services department to look at creating a single application that landlords could fill out on behalf of multiple tenants that may qualify for the program. The post City will consider simplifying application for rental assistance in hopes of distributing more money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Second phase of North Long Beach rezoning plan shifts focus to industrial core

The current zoning has allowed for a “hodge podge” mix of land uses, said Councilman Rex Richardson, who oversees the city’s northern council district. The second phase of a rezoning plan specific to North Long Beach will attempt to address that. The post Second phase of North Long Beach rezoning plan shifts focus to industrial core appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Education
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
Long Beach Post

Grand Prix organizers ask city to leave up some race infrastructure until after April 2022 race

The City Council will vote at its Oct. 5 meeting to approve a request from the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach to leave up to 1,082 of the roughly 2,400 concrete blocks used to hold fencing and outline the race track in place until May. The post Grand Prix organizers ask city to leave up some race infrastructure until after April 2022 race appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Census Data#Board Of Education#Lbusd Board
Long Beach Post

Long Beach to officially rename South Street Parkway after neighborhood advocate

Pressburg doesn’t merely live next door to the parkway, he helped organize converting it from an empty lot that accumulated dumped items and overgrown weeds to a fenced-in green space with trees where birthdays are held and children play.  The post Long Beach to officially rename South Street Parkway after neighborhood advocate appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

The eviction moratorium is set to end this month; here’s what renters, landlords can expect

Some renters and property owners have expressed frustrations with the slow rate at which rental aid money has been rolling out. As local eviction moratoriums are set to end on Sept. 30, advocates for both landlords and renters say they should still apply for rent relief. The post The eviction moratorium is set to end this month; here’s what renters, landlords can expect appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy