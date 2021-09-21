CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Alabama schools named ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’

By Bobby Mathews
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including five schools in Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWb1k_0c3HoSqM00 The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Return to School Road Trip , while visiting an awardee school, Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois.

The Alabama schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

  • Birmingham – Hall-Kent Elementary School, Homewood City Schools District.
  • Birmingham – Mt. Laurel Elementary School, Shelby County School District.
  • Brewton – Brewton Elementary School, Brewton City School District.
  • Montgomery – MacMillan International Academy, Montgomery County Public School District.
  • Orange Beach – Orange Beach Elementary School, Baldwin County School District.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

  • Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
  • Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

