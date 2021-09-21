13 Best Down Alternative Comforters of 2021

No matter how good I think my current winter coat is, on those blistery days in the deadest of winter, I inevitably kick myself for not springing for something warmer. I should have bought a puffer jacket, I think, while total-body shivering at my kids’ bus stop at 7 a.m. (Those are the days the bus is always late, right?). The cozy filling packed into the bubbled quilting of the iconic outerwear makes for some of the warmest winter coats — which is why puffers don’t go out of style, ever. So if you’re like me and you want to add this much-needed winter fashion staple to your closet, I’ve rounded up the the best puffer coats for women to help you cut down on your shopping time (or use it to browse Amazon for other items you absolutely need, like cat costumes).

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO