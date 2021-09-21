My spectacular college journey: First-gen Oakland student shares her experience

That's how I make my decisions. I go with my gut, and I never look back. As an 18-year-old girl, with intentions to move back down South for college after a recent relocation to Fairfield, OH, Lori Allen had a special feeling that Columbia College was for her. You know her as Lori Allen: bridal couture expert with over 40 years of experience and star of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. However, long before she was a famed fashion icon and television personality, Lori Allen was an aspiring college student chasing her life-long dream of owning her own business. When touring colleges – and she toured many – Columbia College stood out to her because of the smaller class sizes, faculty that was more involved with the campus community, and the ingenuity of the women she met while visiting. During her years at Columbia College, Lori loved her time living and making memories with women who are still in her life today, women who have supported her throughout her journey, and women whose friendships have remained constant throughout the years. Lori attended Columbia College, and she never looked back.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO