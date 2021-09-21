Westborough library to host ‘Cuban Posters’ exhibit
WESTBOROUGH — The Westborough Public Library, 55 W. Main St., will host a “Cuban Posters: An international labor poster exhibit” by Stephen Lewis from Oct. 4-30. These posters are from the collection of Stephen Lewis, who has staged past exhibits at the library. Some of the posters were produced in the years immediately following the Cuban revolution. Some were produced by other countries expressing solidarity with the Cuban people and their revolution.www.wickedlocal.com
