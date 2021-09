Don't worry, guys! We got through the first episode of NXT 2.0 without the world ending. Now, that I got my obvious sarcasm opening out of the way let's talk about NXT 2.0. The first thing I want to note before we start this list in earnest is that for the most part enjoyed what we got out of the former black and gold brand last week. The show flowed pretty well, we got to see some talents get highlighted, and even the wedding went off without an issue. Honestly, we all should've expected exactly the kind of show that we got. You can change the stage, the color scheme, the narrative focus, but at the end of the day, it was still going to be a wrestling show.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO