Possible Sexual Assault At Grand Mere State Park

Lincoln Township police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Grand Mere State Park Monday evening. An 18-year-old woman says she was confronted by a white man in his 30s as she was preparing to leave after setting up a hammock around 6 p.m. She told police she remembered waking up on the ground in pain after she was physically assaulted. She does not know how long she was unconscious from the assault. No suspect was found despite the use of a township police K9, a Berrien County Sheriff’s K9 and a heat-sensing drone. The woman was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph for treatment.