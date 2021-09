Several runners and teams from the area are in this week’s state high school cross country rankings from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Looking at the teams first, Pella is ranked fourth in 3A boys with Newton 20th. Pella’s girls are ranked 12th in Class 3A. Both of Albia’s cross country teams are ranked in Class 2A with the boys 12th and the girls 15th. In Class 1A boys, North Mahaska is 13th and Pella Christian 20th. And in 1A girls, Pekin is ranked third and Montezuma 17th.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO