NFL

Texans' Anthony Miller: Will make team debut Thursday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Texans head coach David Culley said Miller will be active for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Miller was inactive for the Texans' first two games of the season in coach's decision, but a dislocated shoulder suffered in Houston's preseason opener may have factored into him being scratched to some degree. Regardless, Miller is apparently healthy now, and he'll have the opportunity to stake his claim to a regular lineup spot with Houston with rookie wideout Nico Collins (shoulder) already ruled out for Week 3 and veteran slot man Danny Amendola (hamstring) considered unlikely to play. Miller is the top candidate to replace Amendola in the slot, and if Miller can quickly demonstrate a rapport with rookie signal-caller Davis Mills, he could remain ahead of Amendola in the pecking order heading into Week 4.

