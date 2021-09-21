Star Wars: Visions Review
All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Below is a spoiler-free review. Every Star Wars property is made of the same basic ingredients: a touch of Western flair, a bit of influence from Japanese history, and all the complex mechanics that build a sci-fi world. Visions uses many of the same building blocks, simply rearranged in a new order. The collection of nine episodes — each featuring an independent story and design style from six different anime studios — is the Star Wars we all know and love, but one that grants a refreshing new experience to viewers like myself, who are looking for something different.
