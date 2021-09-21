CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Texas couple wore face masks at a restaurant to protect their immunocompromised infant. The owner asked them to leave

By Alisha Ebrahimji
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A Texas couple who landed themselves a rare night out with friends says it was cut short when the restaurant kicked them out for wearing face masks, which they say they wore to protect their immunocompromised 4-month-old son. Natalie Wester and her husband, Jose Lopez-Guerrero, joined a group...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1128

Shannon Leigh
8d ago

So, the owner doesn't like being told what to do and is against being told to wear a mask. Yet feels okay telling other people what to do like take their masks off? Interesting how many people are okay with this "logic".

Reply(106)
626
Damon Reynolds
8d ago

if the parents were truly concerned over their child's immune compromised condition, why wouldn't they just stay at home instead of going to a crowded bar and grill?

Reply(82)
217
Cyndi Klenck
8d ago

this manager made an assumption they were wearing masks because of COVID ..what if they had lung/breathing problems and that was the need for the mask...unbelievable

Reply(15)
126
New York Post

Texas girl, 4, dies of COVID-19 after being infected by anti-vax mom

A 4-year-old Texas girl has died of COVID-19 — which she likely contracted from her mom, a staunch anti-vaxxer, the grieving parent said. Little Kali Cook died in her sleep at home in Bacliff on Tuesday, just five hours after she woke in the early hours with the first signs of a fever, mom Karra Harwood told local media.
live5news.com

Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy

ROWLETT, Texas (KTVT) - The owner of a Texas bar is defending his “no masks allowed” policy after asking a couple to leave when they refused to take their masks off while inside. Natalie Wester and her husband went to Hang Time, a bar and restaurant in Rowlett, Texas, with...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

Texas doctor worked through the night to complete 67 abortions before ban took action

A doctor from Texas has revealed the realities of the last day before the controversial law to ban almost all abortions in the state took action. Signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, the law prohibits terminations once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is around the six-week mark where many women are unaware they are actually pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Father, 24, who didn't get vaccinated because he heard it was 'not real' dies from Covid-19 three weeks after imploring others from his hospital bed to get the shot

A 24-year-old father who didn't get vaccinated because he heard it was 'not real' died from Covid three weeks after imploring others from his hospital bed to get the shot. Patrick Burshia was in intensive care and had ventilation tubes attached to his nose when he spoke to a reporter at the Billings Clinic in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Texas Father of 12 Dies of COVID After Desperate Scramble for Last-Ditch Treatment

Reed Hickson, a father of 12 in Texas, has died of COVID-19 just one day after his wife issued a desperate plea on Facebook for a hospital bed with special ECMO capabilities. “We are running out of time and options,” Gina Robnett Hickson wrote. She and Hickson were married for 29 years. Before Hickson died on Monday, his family scrambled to find an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which provides a type of life support and would have allowed for a last-resort procedure that “was his only chance to stay alive,” according to Gina. Machines are scarce, as they require specially trained teams of medical workers to operate. Hickson tested positive for the virus last month; within 20 days, he had made multiple overnight trips to the hospital, and was admitted to the ICU twice. “He stayed stable for a couple of days and then he was starting to steadily decline,” his wife told a local outlet. It’s unclear if Hickson was vaccinated.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
