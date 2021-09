NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man was killed when a 25-year-old man jumped off of the roof of a building in an apparent suicide. It happened Monday at 77 Locust Hill Ave. Yonkers police say the distraught man jumped off of the roof of the 12-story Cromwell Towers building onto the concrete parking garage roof below. The other man apparently just happened to be on the roof and was hit.