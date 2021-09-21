FBI and the Nassar case

Warning: The references to sexual abuse detailed in this article could be triggering for people who have been victims of abuse. "All we needed was one adult to do the right thing," Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said today in her powerful testimony in front of the Senate hearing investigating the handling of the Larry Nassar case. The hearing comes just days after the FBI fired one agent who had worked on the Nassar investigation, and two months after the Justice Department's inspector general released a report citing multiple failures of law enforcement in the case which allowed Nassar to continue his medical practice for eight months at Michigan State University — and, according to the report, molest an additional 70 girls and women.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO