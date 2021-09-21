CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

FBI and the Nassar case

Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Picture a 19-year-old gymnast, sitting on her bedroom floor, recounting in detail how her team doctor sexually abused her. She’s on the phone with two FBI agents, telling them about the time the doctor molested her in a hotel room in Tokyo. She begins to cry. The line falls silent....

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Sen. Blumenthal Decries Justice Department’s Failure to Appear at Hearing on FBI’s Botched Larry Nassar Probe: ‘I Am by No Means Satisfied’

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) decried members of the Department of Justice for failing to show up to the Senate hearing on the FBI’s botched investigation into Larry Nassar. While FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday — apologizing to the women Nassar abused due to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTEN.com

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
wtoc.com

SLED announces FBI involvement in Murdaugh case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Thursday the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is involved in investigations after Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s death on June 7. SLED said as a result of the “brutal murders” of both, SLED’s initial priority was finding anyone...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Mic

How many times must victims relive their trauma in the Larry Nassar case?

Warning: The references to sexual abuse detailed in this article could be triggering for people who have been victims of abuse. "All we needed was one adult to do the right thing," Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said today in her powerful testimony in front of the Senate hearing investigating the handling of the Larry Nassar case. The hearing comes just days after the FBI fired one agent who had worked on the Nassar investigation, and two months after the Justice Department's inspector general released a report citing multiple failures of law enforcement in the case which allowed Nassar to continue his medical practice for eight months at Michigan State University — and, according to the report, molest an additional 70 girls and women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WITF

Gymnasts blast the FBI’s mishandling of their allegations about Larry Nassar

In vivid and emotional testimony at a Senate hearing Wednesday, four elite American gymnasts testified about the abuse they had suffered by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and their feelings of betrayal by investigators, including from the FBI which they say let them down. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles tearfully...
SPORTS
Elite Daily

Simone Biles' Testimony About The FBI & Larry Nassar Did Not Hold Back

On Sept. 15, Olympian Simone Biles, along with three other prominent gymnasts, testified in a Senate hearing about the FBI’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against former U.S. Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. Each athlete gave poignant statements — and Simone Biles' testimony about the FBI and Larry Nassar did not pull any punches. Content warning: some of the following videos contain discussions of sexual abuse, and may be upsetting to watch.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Larry Nassar
washingtonnewsday.com

McKayla Maroney Testifies Before Congress That the FBI’s Delay in Investigating Nassar Has Caused Gymnasts to Have Doubts About Abuse.

McKayla Maroney Testifies Before Congress That the FBI’s Delay in Investigating Nassar Has Caused Gymnasts to Have Doubts About Abuse. McKayla Maroney, a member of the 2012 gold-medal-winning United States Olympic gymnastics team, told Congress that the FBI investigation into USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar made her and other gymnasts doubt their mistreatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLNS

Survivors say more accountability is needed after FBI Nassar hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s no secret that the FBI failed its handling of one of the biggest sexual abuse cases in the nation’s history. For people here in Mid-Michigan every day that Larry Nassar was not in jail meant the threat of putting more victims at risk. David Mittleman,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Survivor Trinea Gonczar disappointed in FBI handling of Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many survivors of Larry Nassar, Trinea Gonczar tuned in to Wednesday’s hearing. She told News 10 she felt a sense of disappointment over the handling of the case, saying she believes more people will soon be held accountable for the abuse. “They had legal and...
LANSING, MI
Boston Herald

OBF: FBI’s shameful role in Nassar case extends victims’ trauma

If only Larry Nassar had a suspicious-looking garage door pull back in 2015. The FBI might have seriously addressed the child sexual assault allegations levied against Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, by those in his care. Unfortunately, the FBI had other concerns at the time. It never bothered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sex Abuse#Usa Gymnastics#Senate#Tribune News Service
AOL Corp

Aly Raisman recounts FBI agent 'diminishing' her abuse when she reported Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman called for an independent investigation into the FBI and USA Gymnastics' handling of sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, recounting on the "TODAY" how an FBI agent kept "diminishing" her reports of abuse after sharing similar stories in emotional testimony Wednesday. Raisman, 27, was one...
CELEBRITIES
wmuk.org

FBI Issues Rare Apology To Nassar Abuse Survivors

Survivors of sexual abuse by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar got a rare apology from the FBI this week. Former gymnast Aly Raisman was among four athletes testifying before a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday, September 15, about the agency's handling of the case. Raisman says the FBI stalled for a year after the allegations went public, allowing Nassar to abuse a hundred more young women.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gymnasts Testify On FBI Inaction Around Nassar Abuse

Four top level gymnasts delivered emotional testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday detailing years of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar. Their testimony laid out years of inaction from the FBI after the abuse was initially reported. The gymnasts say they were not only hurt by Nassar but also...
U.S. POLITICS
foxla.com

Gabby Petito case: How to submit a tip to the FBI

LOS ANGELES - As the manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of his former fiance Gabby Petito, officials have been fielding thousands of tips about possible sightings of Laundrie, for whom an arrest warrant was issued Thursday. Amid the influx of information, the Federal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Grassley calls for Garland to assign prosecutor to investigate FBI 'cover-up' in Nassar investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing more pressure to reconsider the Justice Department's decision not to bring any prosecutions related to the FBI's mishandling of the Larry Nassar investigation, with Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley calling Friday for a federal prosecutor or special counsel to further investigate the matter. Grassley is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Anger as DOJ fails to attend Nassar hearing where gymnasts revealed horror questioning by FBI agents

Survivors of convicted former US Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to express their shock and anger at the FBI’s handling of the federal investigation into Mr Nassar. And while FBI Director Christopher Wray answered questions about his response to the Justice Department Inspector General’s report into the FBI’s handling of the case at the hearing on Wednesday, many of the lawmakers had questions for the DOJ itself as to why it declined to prosecute two FBI agents referred for criminal prosecution over their conduct in the case.Those questions went unanswered as neither...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pdjnews.com

OU alumnae Maggie Nichols: FBI handling of Nassar case ‘disgusting and shameful’

Former University of Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols told a key U.S. Senate panel Wednesday that she was directed not to say anything that could compromise an FBI investigation into sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, then the national gymnastics team’s doctor. “We now know there was no real FBI investigation occurring,” Nichols told a hushed Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “While my complaints…
PUBLIC SAFETY
wnmufm.org

Hearing held on FBI mishandling of Nassar investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (MPRN)-- The FBI’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar investigation is under scrutiny by the federal government. The Office of Inspector General released a report this summer, which said the FBI’s Indianapolis field office failed to notify the Lansing office of reports of abuse by Nassar. Former U.S. Olympic...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy