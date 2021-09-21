CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Knoxville, OH

Former NK Boys Hoops Coach Charged With Sexual Imposition

The Evening Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Fischbach, former coach of the New Knoxville boys basketball team, was arrested on Sept. 3 in connection to an incident that occurred in May and June 2021. According to the indictment from Auglaize County, Fischbach was arrested on seven different counts, with three known ones being tampering with evidence, dissemination of harmful materials to a juvenile and sexual imposition on a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

www.theeveningleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
New Knoxville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Auglaize County, OH
Auglaize County, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Ted Cruz backs NBA players' vaccine status positions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his support for a handful of NBA players who defended their position on the coronavirus vaccine as well as LeBron James who said he wasn’t going to influence any player or teammate one way or the other on the jab. Cruz, who has mostly been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

House braces for infrastructure vote that progressive Democrats vow to block

WASHINGTON — The House is bracing for a much-anticipated vote on a major infrastructure bill that doesn't appear to have the support it needs to pass. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she wants it to pass Thursday, but she left wiggle room to delay the vote. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, is opposed by scores of progressive Democratic lawmakers, who say they want progress on legislation to bolster the social safety net, called Build Back Better, to come first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Imposition#Hoops
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy