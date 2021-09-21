Former NK Boys Hoops Coach Charged With Sexual Imposition
Cole Fischbach, former coach of the New Knoxville boys basketball team, was arrested on Sept. 3 in connection to an incident that occurred in May and June 2021. According to the indictment from Auglaize County, Fischbach was arrested on seven different counts, with three known ones being tampering with evidence, dissemination of harmful materials to a juvenile and sexual imposition on a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.www.theeveningleader.com
