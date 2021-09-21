CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Important signs of blood clots in the lungs missed in patients with dementia

By University of California, Los Angeles
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with dementia who had signs and risk factors of a pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in the lungs, were much less likely to be tested for pulmonary embolism than patients without dementia who had the same signs and risk factors. For example, physicians at baseline were about 1 percentage point less likely to test patients with dementia for pulmonary embolism than patients without dementia, and physicians were an additional 2.6 percentage points less likely to test patients with dementia who had an elevated heart rate—a possible sign of a pulmonary embolism—than to test those without dementia who had an elevated heart rate.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be a Heart Attack Warning Sign

Heart attacks are usually thought of as very dramatic scenarios—think a person dropping to the ground and clutching their left arm or chest amid a sudden onset of pain. In reality, however, more than half of heart attacks start showing signs as early as weeks beforehand. These symptoms subtly warn individuals that danger is ahead, but they are easily ignored. One heart attack warning sign could appear while you're doing an activity as simple as walking. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for when you're on a stroll.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Experts Reveal signs of Dementia Women Should Watch For & Why

As we grow older, our bodies go through many changes. Weakening muscles, stiffening joints, and changes in our memory are all natural parts of the aging process. For many women, these changes present an increased risk of developing various disorders and illnesses that can drastically alter our day-to-day life, such as dementia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Clots#Cancer#Heart Rate#Veterans Affairs
EatThis

Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Woman's World

The Sneaky Cause of Memory Loss That Could Lead to Dementia — And 3 Ways to Prevent It

New research suggests memory loss is an early symptom of high blood pressure. Here, easy ways to lower your risk of blood pressure problems and eliminate brain blips. Hypertension has long been known as a “silent” disease, but new research shows that it does have one surprising early symptom: memory loss. “Prior research shows that high blood pressure is a key risk factor in developing dementia later in life,” says Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., a family physician in Phoenix. “These findings indicate that blood pressure plays a role in memory as early as age 50.” Indeed, adults with high blood pressure were four times more likely to develop early memory loss. Why? Blood pressure–related problems can lead to loss of blood flow to the brain, starving brain cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to function properly. Prescription medications are the gold standard for high blood pressure, but the drugs aren’t without side effects, ranging from insomnia to dizziness. The good news: You can take steps to tackle hypertension and reduce brain blips today with these natural strategies.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Alzheimer's, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the U.S, with more than five million people affected. At the same time, it is disproportionately mysterious. Although scientists have become more sure about the causes of Alzheimer's—including a buildup of toxic plaques in the brain called amyloids—much about the disorder is still poorly understood, including how the brain reacts as the disease progresses (and therefore how it might be slowed or stopped).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Ladders

This hormone could be the key to fighting Alzheimer’s

A 2021 study from Harvard School of Medicine reports that irisin, a hormone secreted by muscles during exercise, is a key to the fight against Alzheimer’s. Irisin is a recently discovered hormone. It was found just nine years ago in 2012 in the skeletons of lab mice and has since become a hot topic in the medical community. At first, researchers linked irisin to both weight loss and thermoregulation. But irisin was eventually linked to Alzheimer’s in a surprising way.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
Woman's World

Exercising This Muscle May Help Prevent Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — Plus 2 Moves to Try

We can absolutely reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age. Sure, genetics factor in, but ultimately, lifestyle plays a big role in how long our brains stay sharp. And while we might typically think about diet changes that preserve brain health, exercising the right way can also work to prevent conditions like dementia — especially if you’re working the calf muscles.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Signs You're Developing Dementia, According to the CDC

"Your body undergoes many changes with aging," say the experts at the CDC. "As adults age, some may experience normal age-related changes in memory and thinking. Dementia, or severe memory loss that interferes with daily life, is not part of the normal aging process. Learn what's healthy aging and what's not." Read on for the warning signs that you're "not aging normally"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
laconiadailysun.com

10 potential early signs of dementia

Neural Effects consulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease for a list of 10 potential early signs of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of High Blood Pressure

This sign is linked to a 40 percent greater chance of high blood pressure. Repeated trips to the toilet in the night can be a sign of high blood pressure, research concludes. The more times a person needs to go in the night, the higher the risk. Nocturia — as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Anti-aging drug combo shows promise as back pain treatment

PHILADELPHIA — There’s good news for the millions of people who battle back pain each and every day. An injection that nips backache in the bud has been developed by scientists. It contains a cocktail of anti-aging drugs called senolytics that kill off “zombie cells.”. Chronic back pain affects more...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

First Signs You Have a Serious Illness, Say Experts

Doctors say knowing the warning signs of a serious disease, like heart disease, can save your life, as every minute counts. That's why we collated the first signs of diabetes, Alzheimer's, cancer, heart disease and, of course, COVID-19, and collected them here in one easy place. Click through each and give them a read; it takes just minutes, and as we've just said, every minute counts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy