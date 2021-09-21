CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New guidelines to improve reporting standards of studies that investigate causal mechanisms

University of Oxford
Cover picture for the articleA new guideline has been developed to help scientists publish their research accurately and transparently. Published in JAMA, the AGReMA Statement (A Guideline for Reporting Mediation Analyses) provides recommendations for researchers who want to describe mediation analysis in their paper. Mediation analysis is primarily used to understand how an intervention works or why it does not.

