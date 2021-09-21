New guidelines to improve reporting standards of studies that investigate causal mechanisms

Being able to establish causality is powerful. It gives you the right to use the word “because” in a conversation. Our sales increased because we have changed the website layout. The crime rate dropped because of the new preventive policy that has been introduced. Pinpointing causal relations correctly is crucial for data-driven decision making, both in business, to optimize a company’s operations, as well as in government, to make sure our tax money is spent in the most efficient way and the policies work effectively. In this series of articles, I discuss four statistical tools that provide scientific grounds to say “because”.

