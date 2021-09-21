CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New coach, new QB, same early results for struggling Lions

By STEVE MEGARGEE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvNuY_0c3HiWIq00
Lions Packers Football Detroit Lions' Jared Goff fumbles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — The Detroit Lions’ new coach and quarterback are off to a start that resembles the team's previous regimes.

Detroit brought in Dan Campbell to replace the fired Matt Patricia. When longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted out, the Lions sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that brought Jared Goff as his replacement.

The faces have changed. But the results have been the same thus far for a franchise trying to avoid a fourth straight season with double-digit losses.

The Lions (0-2) opened the season by falling way behind and nearly coming all the way back in a 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday night, they led at halftime but fell apart the rest of the way and lost 35-17 to the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s a new crew now,” Goff said. “Obviously, there has been a history of (losing), but I believe in the guys that we have here. I believe in Dan. I believe in our staff. I believe that we do believe that this is a new regime and a new energy in the building.”

The evening began with plenty of promise for Detroit.

Goff completed 13 of his first 14 passes and connected with Quintez Cephus and T.J. Hockenson for touchdowns. But he struggled the rest of the way as the Lions were outscored 21-0 over the final two periods. Goff finished 26 of 36 for 246 yards, and he threw an interception and lost a fumble in the second half.

“I’m not a negative person,” Campbell said. “I’m all about going to work. I want guys that are resilient that are willing to go back to work, they love ball, they’re going to clean up their mistakes. Those are the guys that I’m looking for, man. I’m not a sulker. You’re not going to get me down. Those are the type of people that I want around me.”

Campbell remains optimistic he has a group that can turn things around.

“I want guys that are looking for solutions,” he said. "We’re going to fix our mess, because we put ourselves in this mess. That’s what I’m looking for. I think we’re going to be just fine. We’ll be upbeat. You know what, it should sting. I hope it does sting. It stings me.”

Campbell and Goff said the offense continually shot itself in the foot. And Goff was under pressure to perform with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers facing a depleted Lions secondary.

The Lions were already missing their top cornerback after Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, ruptured an Achilles tendon in a 41-33 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Ifeatu Melifonwu, a rookie third-round pick from Syracuse, made his first career start in place of Okudah but injured his thigh in the third quarter.

The Lions managed to take a 17-14 halftime lead by keeping Rodgers on the sidelines. Green Bay scored touchdowns on two of its first three series, but its fourth possession didn’t come until only 3 seconds remained in the first half.

Detroit seemed on the verge of forcing a punt and getting another momentum boost when Michael Brockers sacked Rodgers to force the Packers into third-and-12.

That’s when Rodgers threw deep to Davante Adams for a 50-yard gain, with Melifonwu getting injured on the play. As Melifonwu headed into the locker room, Rodgers threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan that put the Packers ahead for good.

On the next drive, Campbell made a strategic decision that didn’t pay off.

With Detroit trailing 21-17 and facing fourth-and-1 from the Green Bay 25, the Lions passed up the field-goal attempt. Goff’s pass to Cephus was incomplete, and the Packers scored a touchdown on their next possession.

Goff's fumble led to another Packers touchdown, and Detroit never threatened again.

“It’s still early,” Goff said. "Obviously, 0-2 is not where we want to be, but (there's) a lot of room to improve and a lot wins to be had down the line.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur talk upcoming Detroit Lions matchup

It will be a pivotal divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “A couple long last names,” he said. “I do have some familiarity with some of those guys, played against them last year,” Rodgers told Green Bay reporters. “I think the scheme is one that can help them. They do play similar coverages to the Saints with (Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator). But I think they’re improving guys. I thought they did a nice job last year of getting better, being kind of thrust into the situation and last year they just played a bunch of man to kind of see what they had.”
NFL
Derrick

Lions coach compares Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick

DETROIT (AP) — Lamar Jackson makes dynamic plays with his speedy legs and powerful right arm, lifting the Baltimore Ravens to impressive wins such as their latest one over Kansas City. Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said there's one player whose skill set can compare to Jackson's.
NFL
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Different Year, Same Old Lions

In 40 years of watching our gridiron heroes, the Detroit Lions, I have seen some incredible losses in my time. You can start with Thanksgiving Day, 1980 (I was five years old). That was when the Chicago Bears scored on the final play of regulation to force overtime. And then, after winning the coin flip, the Bears got a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown from return man Dave Williams.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Aaron Rodgers
thefocus.news

Is New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Mormon?

Is Zach Wilson Mormon? Zach Wilson was selected by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. The quarterback has had a difficult start to life in the NFL but people are curious to know more about Wilson, his faith and whether he has a girlfriend. Who is Zach...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Ap#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Rams#The Green Bay Packers#The Associated Press
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
Popculture

Major Update on Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Health After Hospitalization

There is good news concerning the health of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Reid returned to work on Tuesday after being released from the hospital on Monday. Reid was admitted to the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday following the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Jaguars Injury News

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars received some devastating news when one of the team’s wide receivers suffered a significant injury. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver D.J. Chark suffered a fractured ankle. The injury came after Jaguars running back James Robinson and a pile of defenders ran into the back of Chark’s legs while he was blocking.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys running back absent from Thursday practice

The Dallas Cowboys running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been a major reason for the team’s offensive success after three games. That success could be tested, at least in terms of availability for Sunday’s game versus the Panthers, as multiple reports stated Pollard was absent from practice on Thursday.
NFL
Arkansas Online

Panthers bracing for new Saints QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers could never really figure out Drew Brees when he was playing quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. They’re hoping things will be different today with Jameis Winston at the helm. Brees dominated Carolina for more than a decade, going 18-11 as a starter with...
NFL
Derrick

New coaching staff but same old problems for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have a new coaching staff, but many of the same problems that plagued them under previous regimes cropped up again in Sunday's 20-17 loss the Dallas Cowboys. Twelve penalties, struggles in the red zone and not being able to get off the field on third down...
NFL
chatsports.com

New coach, same defense… What gives?

To say the Detroit Lions are off to a slow start this season would be quite an understatement. In both losses we are starting to see some not-so promising trends. There is plenty of blame to hand out on all three phases of the game (offense, defense and special teams) but the defense in Week 2 was eerily similar to Week 1, which was painfully similar to 2020.
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
64K+
Followers
67K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy