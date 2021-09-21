CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Bear spotted in Paso Robles neighborhood

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 8 days ago
–A bear was seen walking in front of a home in Paso Robles on Monday evening.

A video of the small bear was captured at 9:19 p.m. with a Ring doorbell camera and shared with neighbors.

The sighting was on Panorama Drive in a neighborhood up the hill behind Flamson Middle School.

Paso Robles Police received a report of the bear sighting and ask anyone who sees the bear call the police at (805) 237-6464.

