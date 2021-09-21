Mick McGinty, legendary artist behind classic ’90s box art, passes away

It has been a long, long road to photorealism in video games, so for decades, video game marketing depended crucially upon enticing box art and promotional art to sell the fantasy of the game. Likewise, marketing in the East versus the West often emphasized different aspects of that fantasy, so art localization was another critical aspect. Mick McGinty was an integral part of that as an artist, especially in the ’90s, when his iconic art brought whole worlds to life for games such as Street Fighter II, Streets of Rage 2, Streets of Rage 3, Shining Force, and Kid Chameleon, among others. And outside of video games, McGinty was also just a fantastically talented, classically trained fine art painter. But unfortunately, his son, Jobey McGinty, has announced that Mick McGinty has died of cancer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO