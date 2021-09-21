CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick McGinty, legendary artist behind classic ’90s box art, passes away

Cover picture for the articleIllustrator’s work is a timestamp of the 16-bit era. Artist Mick McGinty, whose iconic work emblazoned the covers of many classic ’90s video games, has passed away. According to his son, Jobey, McGinty passed on September 18 “so peacefully” and surrounded by his family. Born in Nebraska in 1952, McGinty...

Nintendo Enthusiast

Mick McGinty, iconic artist on Street Fighter II and so much more, has died

It has been a long, long road to photorealism in video games, so for decades, video game marketing depended crucially upon enticing box art and promotional art to sell the fantasy of the game. Likewise, marketing in the East versus the West often emphasized different aspects of that fantasy, so art localization was another critical aspect. Mick McGinty was an integral part of that as an artist, especially in the ’90s, when his iconic art brought whole worlds to life for games such as Street Fighter II, Streets of Rage 2, Streets of Rage 3, Shining Force, and Kid Chameleon, among others. And outside of video games, McGinty was also just a fantastically talented, classically trained fine art painter. But unfortunately, his son, Jobey McGinty, has announced that Mick McGinty has died of cancer.
