Sunny Hostin Skewers Biden for Ignoring Haitian Refugee Crisis: 'Enough is Enough!'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Sunny Hostin was not messing around this morning as she delivered a fiery monologue about the horrific footage of U.S. Border Patrol officials beating Haitian refugees at the southern border. Hostin insisted that "U.S. policy towards Haiti has always been corrupt," and she skewered President Biden for ignoring the crisis, as well as the devastation that contributed to it. "This is against international law," said the co-host. "I'm so disappointed — so disappointed — in the Biden administration today."www.primetimer.com
Comments / 80