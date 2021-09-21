CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Hostin Skewers Biden for Ignoring Haitian Refugee Crisis: 'Enough is Enough!'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Sunny Hostin was not messing around this morning as she delivered a fiery monologue about the horrific footage of U.S. Border Patrol officials beating Haitian refugees at the southern border. Hostin insisted that "U.S. policy towards Haiti has always been corrupt," and she skewered President Biden for ignoring the crisis, as well as the devastation that contributed to it. "This is against international law," said the co-host. "I'm so disappointed — so disappointed — in the Biden administration today."

Comments / 80

8d ago

Illegals should be stopped at the border and if they enter the US illegally, they should be sent back.This is a health and economic crisis to Americans.

Reply
43
BatLife
8d ago

We already have Afghan refugees who have come to this country as they have helped our troops. Some came with disease. Haitians need to come in legally. They should not be transferred to facilities here in the USA.

Reply(1)
26
Texas Roads
8d ago

Totally blind to the border crisis. Borders aren't opened period. With all your money I recommend she start a community of giving quit her job and fix Haiti. Let's see how long she will stay. I don't see her there doing any humanity work.

Reply
14
