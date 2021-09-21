City of Lake Geneva to petition Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps on Center Street
The City of Lake Geneva is asking the Town of Geneva to “be a good neighbor” and remove some speed bumps that have caused concern among several residents. Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a motion, Sept. 13, to petition Town of Geneva officials to remove speed bumps on Center Street that are located in the town’s jurisdiction, particularly near the Stone Ridge subdivision.www.lakegenevanews.net
