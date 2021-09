New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has a different take on Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan's 'spirit of cricket' argument. Delhi Capitals' spinner Ashwin on Thursday cleared the air on what exactly happened and he also gave his take on the much-debated altercation he had with Morgan during the DC-KKR game.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO