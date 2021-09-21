CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger added to injury report ahead of Week 3 game with Bengals

Add quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and another outside linebacker with a groin injury to the growing Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report.

Roethlisberger suffered a left pectoral injury in the Steelers’ 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

And Alex Highsmith became the second player at his position and fourth starter on defense to come down with a groin injury.

Tomlin said he “didn’t know specifically” when Roethlisberger was injured in the loss that dropped the Steelers to 1-1 heading into their home game Sunday against 1-1 Cincinnati.

“I don’t know that he does,” he said. “Sometimes in the midst of competition and adrenaline, you don’t know. Sometimes things come up afterward.”

Roethlisberger typically doesn’t practice Wednesdays, which affords backup Mason Rudolph a chance to take snaps with the first-team offense.

“It could affect him from a preparation standpoint,” Tomlin said. “I don’t have an idea how much as I sit here right now. We better be ready to be adjustable and deal with that.”

Highsmith was the second player whose injury wasn’t immediately diagnosed after the game Sunday.

T.J. Watt left late in the first half with a groin injury. Cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush did not play because of groin injuries.

“The degree of injury changes the prognosis and the man himself changes the prognosis,” Tomlin said. “Guys that are close enough to practice will be given the chance. … Some of the more established players can play on less prep than others.”

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was helped off the field after the final play of the game with a knee injury.

“He’s looking better, but that’s not to be confused with great,” Tomlin said. “We’ll follow him and his health as we go through the week.”

With Tyson Alualu undergoing surgery Monday to repair a right ankle fracture, Isaiah Buggs is listed as the first-team nose tackle. Carlos Davis, who missed the Raiders game with a knee injury, is the backup.

“We have a lot of irons in the fire from a health standpoint,” Tomlin said. “We plan to highlight the men we know will be available to us. We’ll leave the light on for those that are in question, and we’ll go into that stadium and be prepared to play.”

