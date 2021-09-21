CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

GOP bill would direct Tony Evers to spend $100 million in federal funds on school mental health programs

By Mitchell Schmidt
madison
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Republican-authored bill in the state Legislature would direct Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in federal COVID-19 funds on mental health programs in schools. The bill, introduced last week by Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, also would require state agencies to report each department’s use of any federal stimulus funds received throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the inclusion of language dictating how the governor uses American Rescue Plan Act funds could mean the bill is likely heading to a veto by Evers, who has already struck down two similar measures related to his use of stimulus funds.

madison.com

